Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Has $12.59 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,680 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 4.4% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,472,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $1,974,727.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,688 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,712 shares of company stock worth $14,843,289 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $85.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

