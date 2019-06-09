BidaskClub Downgrades Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $438.76 million, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of -0.52.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $474,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,178,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,921,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,456.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,990. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 559,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.