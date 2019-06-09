Bellway (LON:BWY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BWY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. HSBC upped their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,870 ($50.57) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,642 ($47.59).

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 2,817 ($36.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 6.44. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,407 ($31.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

