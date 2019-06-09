Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Holdings Raised by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 138.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 83,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $82.25.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.27%. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $381,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,056,187 shares of company stock valued at $386,222,459 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen set a $75.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Baxter International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

