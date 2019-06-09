Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Holdings Boosted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $381,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,056,187 shares of company stock worth $386,222,459. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Baxter International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.58. 2,441,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,697. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

