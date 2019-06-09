Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €75.85 ($88.20).

Basf stock opened at €61.28 ($71.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. Basf has a 12 month low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 12 month high of €88.90 ($103.37).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

