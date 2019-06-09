Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for A.G. Barr (LON:BAG)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 969 ($12.66) on Wednesday. A.G. Barr has a 1 year low of GBX 658 ($8.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 964 ($12.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of GBX 12.74 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from A.G. Barr’s previous dividend of $3.90. A.G. Barr’s payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

In other A.G. Barr news, insider Jonathan David Kemp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.82), for a total value of £33,120 ($43,277.15). Also, insider Stuart Lorimer sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 794 ($10.38), for a total transaction of £14,998.66 ($19,598.41). Insiders have sold 19,564 shares of company stock worth $15,929,641 in the last quarter.

A.G. Barr Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

