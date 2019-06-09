Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $225.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.76%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Heidi Dewyngaert sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $98,978. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. Seidman Lawrence B grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 572,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,423,000 after buying an additional 379,124 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares during the period. Clover Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Clover Partners L.P. now owns 70,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.