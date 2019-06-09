Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,011,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 982,217 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,892,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $197.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,578 shares of company stock worth $13,490,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-lowers-position-in-home-depot-inc-nysehd.html.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.