Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,547 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $30,993,000. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $18,818,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,921,000 after purchasing an additional 734,073 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,752,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,858,000 after purchasing an additional 462,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,799,000 after purchasing an additional 309,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $925.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.77.

In related news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $40,674.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,730.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

