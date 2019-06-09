Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,272,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after buying an additional 53,344 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,824,000 after buying an additional 513,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on Marten Transport and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 6,250 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $112,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRTN opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $963.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.55. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.60 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

