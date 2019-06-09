Bank of America Analysts Give Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) a $2.00 Price Target

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) received a $2.00 target price from Bank of America in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

HL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. CIBC cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.30 to $1.10 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hecla Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.99.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE HL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $714.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.73. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.98.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,181,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $8,311,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 86.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,125,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,196 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 52.9% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 6,194,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 10,565.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.