Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 150.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 343,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,987,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,460,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,298 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $82.13 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $408,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 13,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,023,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,104.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,661 shares of company stock worth $2,660,605 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.29.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

