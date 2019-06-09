Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BAKK. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 162 ($2.12).

LON BAKK opened at GBX 121.60 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 206 ($2.69). The company has a market cap of $704.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57.

In other news, insider Lydur Gudmundsson sold 3,229,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59), for a total value of £3,940,142.50 ($5,148,494.05).

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

