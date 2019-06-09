Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stake Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Horst Gras sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $303,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Raymond G. Serdynski sold 6,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $378,920.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,843.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,959 shares of company stock valued at $998,264. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMI opened at $55.52 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

