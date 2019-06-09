Autonio (NIO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,411.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $550,803.00 and approximately $9,411.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00403234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.17 or 0.02428490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00149866 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004176 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,944,750 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

