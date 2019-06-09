Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Trimmed by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239,702 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 664,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,052,000 after acquiring an additional 45,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.92.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $281,507.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,010,669 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP stock opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $167.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.64%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

