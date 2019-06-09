AurumCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,995.00 (AU)

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded 55.5% lower against the dollar. AurumCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AurumCoin coin can currently be bought for $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00402524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.56 or 0.02470707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000407 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00151883 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004265 BTC.

About AurumCoin

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AurumCoin is www.aurumcoin.com

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AurumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

