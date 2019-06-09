Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $55.02 million for the quarter.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.