Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 6,992 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 5.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 151,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $181.04 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $191.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

