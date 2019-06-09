ArtByte (ABY) Achieves Market Cap of $846,769.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 9% against the dollar. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $846,769.00 and $5,411.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.01494949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001671 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012828 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001421 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00061784 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

