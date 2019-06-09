ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Given a $11.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARQL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArQule from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArQule from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArQule from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ArQule from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.79.

Shares of ARQL stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. ArQule has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 83.15% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArQule will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ArQule by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 77,041 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArQule by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 197,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 30,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArQule by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after buying an additional 2,245,325 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArQule in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ArQule by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 52,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

