Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) to report earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,961.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. 1,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

