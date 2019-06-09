Analysts Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. Rollins reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $429.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.55 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 12.34%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROL. Nomura lowered their target price on Rollins from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Macquarie started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.48.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.49. 940,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,430. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.45. Rollins has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $43.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

In other Rollins news, insider John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,225,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

