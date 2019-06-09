Analysts Expect L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) Will Post Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for L3 Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the highest is $2.88. L3 Technologies posted earnings of $2.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3 Technologies will report full year earnings of $11.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for L3 Technologies.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3 Technologies from $232.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded L3 Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on L3 Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLL. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3 Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3 Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in L3 Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in L3 Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLL opened at $256.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. L3 Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.76 and a 52-week high of $257.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

