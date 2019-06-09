Analysts Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $961.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report sales of $961.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $956.21 million and the highest is $968.31 million. Intuit posted sales of $988.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.55.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 12,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $3,053,010.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,385.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $2,723,637.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,231 shares of company stock worth $24,236,914. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Intuit by 17,362.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,327,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 20,211,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $422,227,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,251,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,986,545,000 after buying an additional 1,457,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,557,000 after buying an additional 930,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 26,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 901,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 898,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $257.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $272.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.50%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

