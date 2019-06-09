Analysts Anticipate Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) to Post $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 199,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,645 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in Safehold by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

SAFE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 89,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,999. Safehold has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $546.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.13.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

