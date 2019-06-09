Analysts Anticipate Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $488.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to post $488.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $623.00 million and the lowest is $382.00 million. Oasis Petroleum posted sales of $501.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $575.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OAS shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ifs Securities cut Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

In other news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $241,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 536,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

OAS stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.08.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

