Analysts Anticipate FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.64. FB Financial reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.29 million.

FBK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.09 per share, with a total value of $99,985.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in FB Financial by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FB Financial by 68,000.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. 44,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,887. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

