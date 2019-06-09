Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $69.83 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 131,263 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $69,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 73,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $479,057.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $324,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,468 shares of company stock worth $6,118,032. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

