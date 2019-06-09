American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Stake Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,437,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,549,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 490,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 30,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Rizzi sold 7,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $137,672.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVD opened at $13.27 on Friday. American Vanguard Corp. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.30.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AVD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

