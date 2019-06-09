American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Position Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Tower from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.82.

In other news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.93, for a total value of $11,943,291.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,415 shares in the company, valued at $53,108,440.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,168 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total value of $8,759,839.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,801,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 271,887 shares of company stock valued at $53,628,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $212.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $136.03 and a 1 year high of $214.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.06%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

