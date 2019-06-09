American International Group Inc. Has $812,000 Stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Neenah were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NP. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NP opened at $60.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. Neenah Inc has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Neenah had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Neenah’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Neenah to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $28,765.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Armin Schwinn sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $31,300.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,608 shares in the company, valued at $166,938.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,942 shares of company stock worth $372,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

