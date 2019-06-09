America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) versus Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Critical Survey

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and Atento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 4.80% 21.70% 3.38% Atento -1.42% 13.84% 3.50%

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atento does not pay a dividend. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and Atento, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 1 4 4 0 2.33 Atento 0 1 3 0 2.75

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.62%. Atento has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Atento’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atento is more favorable than America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L.

Risk & Volatility

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atento has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and Atento’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L $52.75 billion 0.92 $2.67 billion N/A N/A Atento $1.82 billion 0.11 $18.54 million $0.77 3.45

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has higher revenue and earnings than Atento.

Summary

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L beats Atento on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and telephone directories, publishing, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. It sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Atento Company Profile

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Findel, Luxembourg.

