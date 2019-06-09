Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Receives $6.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.18.

ALLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 79.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 680,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. 13,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.98. Allot Communications has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $245.07 million, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

