Alley Co LLC Has $6.46 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 70,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $5,847,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,705 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.57.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

