Ajo LP Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Ajo LP raised its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Points International were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCOM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Points International by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 109,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Points International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Points International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOM stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Points International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $153.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Points International had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Points International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Points International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

