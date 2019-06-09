Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $113.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.73.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

NYSE AMG opened at $89.28 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $166.62. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.01). Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

In related news, insider Jay C. Horgen bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $1,025,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 115,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,961.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,521,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,931,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 110.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 694,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,427,000 after acquiring an additional 364,904 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 531,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,796,000 after acquiring an additional 347,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,998,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,373,000 after acquiring an additional 345,690 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.