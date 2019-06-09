Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 36.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in ANSYS by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in ANSYS by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its stake in ANSYS by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 74,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,687,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $201.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.14.

ANSS stock opened at $193.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $200.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.80, for a total transaction of $217,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $320,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,297 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,586. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

