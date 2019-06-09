Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 176,469 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 36.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 394,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ETJ opened at $9.33 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

