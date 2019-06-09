Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Advanced Disposal Services also reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Disposal Services.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

ADSW remained flat at $$32.05 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 481,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,030. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,613,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 218,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 166,322 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.