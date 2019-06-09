Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.71.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $155.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.51 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

