Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 40,564 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 77.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,564 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.02.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

