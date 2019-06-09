AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lifted by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

AbbVie stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $73.81 and a 12 month high of $101.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,187,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $726,852.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

