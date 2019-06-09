A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.50 and a beta of 0.02.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 116,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

