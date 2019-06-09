75,000 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Acquired by OZ Management LP

OZ Management LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 858,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,408. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $31.39 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -984.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $4,403,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $636,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,319,892 shares of company stock valued at $802,207,152 in the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

