$6.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) to post $6.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.21 billion and the lowest is $5.95 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.58 billion to $26.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.73 billion to $26.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kraft Heinz.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays cut Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,484,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,414,854. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

