5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.68

Shares of 5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.68 and last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 5500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNP. National Bank Financial upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.15 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $226.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$68.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc will post 0.2084892 EPS for the current year.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total value of C$200,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,756,260.

5N Plus Company Profile (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

