5,427 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,174,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $39,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Tyson Foods by 24.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 205,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,802 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $160,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,423 shares of company stock worth $13,353,295. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.
Tyson Foods Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.
