51,890 Shares in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 51,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 1,091,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 542,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in DISH Network by 24.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 38,389 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its stake in DISH Network by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in DISH Network by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. DISH Network Corp has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.45.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tom A. Ortolf acquired 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $348,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/51890-shares-in-dish-network-corp-nasdaqdish-purchased-by-duality-advisers-lp.html.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.